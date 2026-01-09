Campton moving forward with $3.5 million water treatment plant improvement project

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campton is moving forward with a $3.5 million water treatment plant improvement project after years of water quality concerns in Wolfe County.

Mayor Kathi May announced the city put the project out to bid two weeks ago, marking a significant step toward addressing ongoing infrastructure issues.

"It's probably going to be news to the public that we're actually getting ready to start this project," May said.

The aging water treatment plant has been online for 12 to 13 years and shows significant wear and tear, according to May. The improvement project aims to modernize the facility and enhance water quality for residents.

Water concerns have been well-documented in Wolfe County for years. Campton addressed widespread complaints about brown and discolored water in the system, including issues reported in early December 2024.

When asked about current water safety, May confirmed the water meets safety standards.

"The water is safe to drink. We do testing weekly through the state lab. Our guys do testing daily at the plant," May said. "All the restaurants obviously use our water to prepare food, schools use it to prepare food. All of the fountain drinks are used with our water."

However, the city faces a critical challenge with water supply. Wolfe Lake serves as the county's only water source, and recent lack of rainfall has caused water levels to drop significantly.

"The amount of water, Wolfe Lake is our only water source. With the lack of rainfall we have, the lake is very, very low right now," May said.

To address the supply issue, officials have developed a $6 million project to install an eight-inch water line from Cave Run to help supply half the county. May expressed optimism that funding will be secured soon.

Currently, water rates are not increasing for county residents.

May encourages residents to attend Campton's monthly meetings to voice concerns and share ideas about ongoing water infrastructure improvements.

As for the Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project, May credits Grant Ready Kentucky's efforts for playing an instrumental role as the plans move forward.

