City of Campton continues to address water concerns

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX18 is following through on concerns about the water quality in Wolfe County.

A recent Wolfe County High School Graduate, who won a seat on city council in November, talked about the issue this morning after being sworn in as vice mayor of his hometown earlier this month.

"We're gonna fix this problem...whatever it takes," Jake Denniston said.

The lingering problem? Discolored water in the system.

"This isn't a problem that can be fixed immediately," Denniston explained.

Eight days ago, the city of Campton delivered a message on Facebook that read in part:

While our levels in the plant are within normal operating range, some residual manganese may be mixing with chlorine in the lines and oxidizing to cause the brown color in our water.

"That was a huge contributing factor to why we had water colorization problems last week abroad," Denniston said. "We've been told this week that it's not nearly as bad."

Campton Mayor Kathi May tells LEX 18 that tests this week showed that the levels of manganese leaving the plant are the lowest they've ever been.

May met with the water treatment plant two days ago and a manual cleaning of the tanks is scheduled for January 6. The vice mayor points out the importance of that plan.

"The water tanks in town, they haven't been cleaned since 2020 is what I've been told. Usually it's rule of thumb for a community to clean their water tanks twice a year," Denniston said.

However, comparing the situation to last week?

"We've made major progress," Denniston said.

Campton is working to upgrade its water treatment plant. May tells LEX18 that rehabilitation project is 100% funded after receiving matching grants a few weeks ago. The project is expected to go out to bid some time in January.