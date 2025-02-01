'Clearly we've seen the truth on the video': Danville resident on dementia patient's arrest

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It has been more than three months since a Danville Dementia Patient was arrested during an incident at a Walmart.

66-year-old John Hardwick was pulled to the ground by three officers, and charges were later dropped with prejudice.

"A lot of people are angry. We trust the law enforcement here to do the right thing, protect in service," Danville resident Michael Mingey said.

Last week, LEX 18 brought you the story that someone who asked to remain unidentified over fear of retaliation started a change.org petition.

It demands the dismissal of Officer TJ Godbey and the suspension of two other officers from the Danville Police Department involved in the incident.

"Do what you can, say what you can and do whatever you can that's possible to exact change," the person who asked to be unidentified told LEX 18.

"All we want is transparency and the truth. Clearly, we've seen the truth on the video and they dismissed the charges," Michael Mingey said.

Recently, the Danville City Commission held its monthly meeting and Mingey, a Danville resident, let the city know where he stands.

"I was going to refrain from being on Facebook and sharing stuff, but I notice a lot of people have been frustrated and wanted to say something and they can't," Mingey added.

LEX 18 is awaiting further comment from Danville Police Chief Tony Gray and Mayor James Atkins during a visit to Danville Friday after multiple requests for interviews.

