Danville Mayor, Chief of Police comment on dementia patient's arrest for the first time

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the last week, we have been keeping you up to date on an alleged shoplifting incident involving a 66-year-old Boyle County man with dementia from back in October.

The Danville man, 66-year-old Jon Hardwick, was arrested following accusations of trying to shoplift beer out of a Walmart on Oct. 15. Later, the charges were dropped with prejudice meaning the dismissal is permanent.

On Monday,Danville Mayor J.H. Atkins publicly commented on the situation for the first time. LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle has been following this story since the beginning.

"The Danville Police Department consists of both highly trained and certified officers. We, the commission and I, have confidence in and rely on that training...We, as a commission, hear and understand your concerns. This incident is complicated," said Atkins. "And a full understanding goes beyond soundbites and short video snippets."

We spoke with someone who wants to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. The anonymous person also created a petition to dismiss and suspend Danville Officer TJ Godbey. That petition has already reached 5,188 signatures.

"There was no discussion on the specific officer that the public has been rallying to have dismissed," they explain. "It doesn't matter what there is behind the scenes there is no information that could be added to the case that would justify the actions taken by Officer Godbey."

"For Mayor Atkins to say, the public needs to see more than a snippet of videos is a disservice to this entire community. It's disingenuous. It's appalling," explains Ephraim Helton, an attorney with Helton Law Office, "I say shame on you Mayor. I say shame on you, Commissioner Holland and I say shame on the ones that did not stand up."

Mayor Atkins says an external review and internal investigation is ongoing. Danville Chief of Police Anthony Gray read a statement at the meeting claiming he is committed to an open and transparent working relationship with the community and supports the reviews. "We will work to preserve and enhance the communities trust placed on the Danville police department. Our regular training and certifications reinforce the appropriate tools and tactics to protect our citizens."

"If we want to change things. If we want to see change. We have to come together and you don't have to be a citizen of Danville or a citizen of Kentucky to sign the petition and demand change in the city of Danville," explains the anonymous person.