Danville Officer T.J. Godbey's employment history uncovered

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind. LEX 18 has been covering this case as new information comes to light and hearing the public outcry from everyone across Kentucky.

That incident is between 66-year-old John Hardwick, a man with frontal temporal dementia, and three Danville Police officers who arrested Hardwick at a Walmart in Danville. In the process of arresting him, they took him to the ground and hit him six times. Hardwick was arrested on several charges, such as shoplifting, public intoxication, and resisting arrest, back in October.

On Jan. 22, all charges were dismissed with prejudice. Since then, we have been looking deeper into not just the case itself, but also Officer Godbey.

Last week, LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle submitted an open records request on Officer TJ Godbey's Stanford and Danville files. This comes after an incident we've been keeping you up to date about since the beginning.

Our findings revealed that from April 2019 to August 2024, Godbey was employed as an officer at Stanford Police Department. Before that, Godbey worked with Harrodsburg police and fire departments from 2015 until 2019.

WATCH MORE: Attorney Says Body Camera Footage is Damaging to City

Attorney Says Body Camera Footage is Damaging to City

In one of the files, Godbey is spoken highly of and considered an "exemplary employee in good standing." Only eight months into the job, Godbey was awarded Officer of the Year and received that award again in 2021.

In 2022, Godbey received a Preservation of Life award for his "outstanding police performance." In the same year, Godbey was awarded the Medal of Valor for engaging in a pursuit involving an active kidnapping. The document reads, "Godbey's actions during the pursuit likely saved the lives of the female victim as well as his fellow officers of Stanford PD and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office." It reads that his bravery is commended and respected.

Fast forward to August 2024, Godey accepted a position with the Danville Police Department, where he works now. In a recommendation letter we obtained, Godbey is spoken of highly by the Stanford Chief of Police, who believed he could make an "immediate positive impact on the community."

Godbey's file does not list any complaints or negative reviews from his higher-ups at either Stanford or Danville Police Departments.

WATCH MORE: Body Cam Footage From After Dementia Patient's Arrest

New Body Cam After Dementia Patient's Arrest

This brings us to today, more than three months since the Walmart incident. No matter how many awards and recognitions there are throughout Officer Godbey's career, they're not enough to silence the public outcry in Danville and beyond.

A petition that was created by an anonymous person demanding the dismissal of Officer Godbey and suspending the other officers has reached a little more than 18,000 signatures.

Next week, on Monday, Feb. 10, a rally for justice will occur from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the City of Danville building.