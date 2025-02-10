Delong Road gets a makeover, and local businesses are pleased

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The windy, narrow surface of Delong Road, near the Tates Creek Road intersection, has caused serious safety concerns for local business owners.

Back in December, LEX 18 went to check out the road after multiple accidents occurred in front of Keshlyn Kennels… in less than a week’s span.

The business owner, Sheri Hamlin, says this is partly because on some parts of Delong Road, there was an eight-inch drop-off from the asphalt to the side of the road.

Since then, the city alongside private contractors, say they’ve done some surface work.

The Kennel says this has made a significant difference.

“It’s night and day, completely night and day. There is no more worrying and fears of accidents all night long. It's a sense of relief now,” said Hamlin.

Hamlin, who lives near her business, says she’s woken up to the sound of a car crashing into her fence before.

She admits that when she heard the city was working on the road, Hamlin was skeptical.

"When they came out and re-did it, we thought, okay, we'll see how it works. We didn't really think it would be a fix,” said Hamlin. “Well so far, as it was promised to us, it has been a fix...not one single accident.”

Lexington’s Division of Streets and Roads says this area has been on their radar. In addition to surface work, they also installed road signs.

"That has been a problem area for years, and it seems like the traffic has increased," said Rob Allen, the department director.

"I couldn't imagine sitting in my living room, and hearing vehicles crash, and things like that,” Allen added.

Unfortunately, this was Hamlin’s reality for years. The accidents were so frequent she just stopped replacing her wooden fence.

“When you try so hard, for so long, you start feeling like nothing matters, what you're saying, nobody cares,” Hamlin said.

But now, she feels heard and hopeful. Her persistence on the safety of Delong Road has led to a concrete solution.

"But then when somebody actually responds, and notices there's a problem that needs to be fixed to save people's lives, and it actually happens, it’s amazing,” Hamlin reflected. “It renews your soul basically, it really does.”

