Drivers test safety of routes as FCPS students plan to return to the classroom

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last day Fayette County Public Schools was in session was December 20, but a January winter storm, bitterly cold temperatures, and poor road conditions, kept them from returning from winter break.

Late Wednesday, FCPS announced it would return to in-person classes Thursday.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, the FCPS Transportation Department sent a spokesperson to the Liberty Road Bus Garage to discuss, among other things, specific locations they've addressed with the city and how to improve road conditions.

Tuesday, FCPS announced that it sent buses out to test the safety of their bus routes.

"It's a village of people that are out doing this," relief bus driver Joseph Haskins said.

For Haskins, the FCPS Transportation Team out testing the safety of bus routes in this manner is unprecedented.

"I've been around here for 39 years and this is the first time that I can remember us as drivers actually going out and running routes to make sure the streets are safe."

'Safety is our number one priority.'

That was part of a statement released via Facebook Tuesday by FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins.

"I know we're all excited and eager to return to school," Liggins said.

It's been almost a month since students were in the classroom.

Liggins said more than 100 streets and neighborhoods were identified as inaccessible for buses. One of the issues? sidewalks. Liggins said there are more than 100.

"When you have a lot of elementary kids out at six o'clock in the morning to catch a bus, it's extremely dangerous," Haskins noted.

Sebastian Banbel is one of those kids, a fourth-grader from Brenda Cowan Elementary.

His dad sent LEX18 a picture showing that, while Sebastian clearly loves the snow, he's ready to get back to school.

"I don't really know what to do because I have to stay home all day and I could do a lot of cool stuff at school," Sebastian said.

Banbel catches the bus her on Larkhill Lane, but there's a considerable difference on his street right next to it, a solid sheet of ice on Foxglove Point.

"There was a bus there and it couldn't get up (the street)," Banbel said.

Banbel told LEX18 that one of the FCPS buses testing the roads got stuck and had to be rescued by a tow truck.

As for Haskins overall take on FCPS and the city's collaboration, we asked...

"Do you feel like the mayor and superintendent are on the same page?"

"For the most part. l know they want to get us back to school as quick and safely as possible," Haskins said.

FCPS returns to that in-person format Thursday.

