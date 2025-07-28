From then to now: Restoring the Warehouse Block

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since the 1980s, the Walker family has played a pivotal role in the development of what is now known as the Warehouse Block, a vibrant neighborhood located on National Avenue in Lexington, just off Winchester Road near the Jiff plant. This area is rich in history and has remained steadfast.

Chad T. Walker, owner of Walker Properties, carries on the legacy started by his father, who purchased the first property in the area back in the 1980s.

“My father bought his first property in 1985 or 86 and moved his electric business there. The story I always tell is that both properties on either side of him were run down, so he bought them and fixed them up," Walker said.

This initial investment spurred a series of restorations that have helped transform the Warehouse Block.

Erica Friis, a historic preservationist, noted the significance of the area’s past.

“Originally, it was a huge tract owned by the Lexington Bricking Company, taking advantage of the excellent soil for brick-making in the late 1800s. Those bricks built much of what we recognize as Lexington today,” she said.

The Walker family's commitment to preserving this history can be seen in the restoration of dozens of buildings throughout the neighborhood, blending old and new to create a unique atmosphere.

It's been almost a year since the deadly mass shooting on National Ave that left one man dead and five others injured.

It happened right in front of the restaurant El Cid's which is longer in business.

“This neighborhood is tough," Walker said. "Immediately after the shooting, everyone gathered together and embraced each other, reassuring one another that it was going to be okay.”

As the one-year anniversary of this incident approaches, plans are being finalized to honor those affected by it.

“We’re planning an event in October that we haven’t yet announced, which will showcase the people who came to our aid, including police and EMTs,” he continued.

The commitment to the future of the Warehouse Block remains strong, with Chad emphasizing the importance of preserving the character of the neighborhood.

"I am really trying to look toward the future and what that looks like. It's about preserving it not only for Lexington and the next owners but also for the neighborhood that has been so positive toward growth," Walker said.

If you are interested in learning more about the areas history and local businesses, you can listen to the podcast, "Inside the Block."

