Georgetown kitchen honors boy's memory with free meals for all

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new restaurant-style kitchen opens Thursday in Georgetown, serving free meals to anyone in Scott County who needs them — no questions asked.

Russ' Kitchen, located on East Washington Street, is a collaboration between the Matt Welch Development Group and Amen House. The project honors the memory of 12-year-old Russ Bourget, who died in a UTV accident last year.

"He is the inspiration of this place," said Michele Carlisle, Amen House executive director.

Russ had big dreams of helping others, with "give Amen House 10 outfits" listed as number four on his bucket list.

"He was rather young, but one of his passions was the Amen House so we named it in his honor," said Matt Welch, a developer.

The kitchen has been in preparation for about a month, with Chef Jake Southworth leading the effort to get the space ready.

"I've been in this kitchen, trying to get this place ready for about a month now. So it's just been me and Russ hanging out. And I still get goosebumps walking in this place," Southworth said.

The restaurant-style space allows visitors to feel like guests. The walls feature artwork that Russ drew, which his family provided and was converted into wallpaper.

"He was so full of life. Big energy. Lot of energy. So kind. Generous. Just a very unique young man. He had the whole world in front of him so he's very special," said Matt and Britanny Welch.

"All of the stuff on the wall was artwork that Russ drew and we got it from the family and converted it into wallpaper. And then we got a nice sign in honor of Russ and really the purpose is to feed families in Scott County and Georgetown. That's kinda the goal, is to end hunger," Matt Welch said.

The kitchen serves lunch and welcomes anyone who walks through the doors.