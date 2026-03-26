Lexington church and developer complete major affordable housing project for seniors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A major project addressing the housing crisis in Lexington and Fayette County is complete, bringing 38 affordable housing units for seniors to the area.

Nearly 14 months after breaking ground in January 2025, The Oaks at Woodland project is finished. The development is a partnership between Woodland Christian Church and Winterwood Inc.

"Today we entered into a new era of ministry integrating affordable housing and ministry under one roof," Rev. Christy Jo Harber said.

Four years ago, Woodland Christian Church learned it would need more than $1 million for baseline repairs to its building, which is over 100 years old. This led to the partnership with Winterwood Inc.

"We were approached by Woodland Christian Church a couple of years ago, and worked out the concept with them to serve as the developer for this site," Zach Worsham said.

Worsham is the vice president of Winterwood Inc. The concept involved renovating and restoring the church while creating safe and affordable housing for seniors. Ten of the units are located within the church, and the remaining 28 are in a newly constructed building adjacent to the church according to Charlie Lanter, Lexington's Housing Commissioner.

"We're thrilled to have 38 seniors already moved in, we know there's a great need for affordable housing in Fayette County...that's not news to anybody and this is just a start," Worsham said.

A key aspect of the project was ensuring it aligned with the historic character of the neighborhood on East High Street.

"We wanted to make sure we weren't overly invasive, or changing the fabric of this place...we wanted to really honor the community that's been here for so long," Worsham said.

"We have new life within our building and our community," Harber said.

Thanks to the project, the church also hopes to have its historic sanctuary serve as a performing arts venue.

