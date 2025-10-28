Lexington's Warehouse Block honors first responders who rushed to help during deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Warehouse Block neighborhood came together Tuesday to honor the first responders who rushed to help during the deadly shooting at El Cid Restaurant in August 2024.

One person died and five others were wounded in the National Avenue incident. The community organized a special event to thank those who keep Lexington safe, especially the officers who first responded to the scene.

Five local businesses participated in the tribute, offering free meals to any Lexington first responder with a badge or emergency lights. Minton's, Blue Door Smokehouse, Rolling Oven Pizza, Sav's Ice Cream, and Ruth Hunt Candy all took part in the festive afternoon event.

The gathering culminated in a special ceremony recognizing the two officers who first responded to the El Cid shooting: Kevin Hagerman and Lakin Matthews.

"We're both extremely appreciative. We recall the call for service itself, and it was us among dozens of other officers and members of the Lexington Fire Department that all responded and worked cohesively to render aid and just do what we could do to secure the scene," Officer Hagerman said.

Antoine Clay died in the August attack on National Avenue. Five other people were hurt but survived.

Officer Lakin Matthews talked about jumping in to help that night.

"We provided aid and we went where we were needed and what would best serve the incident to its full investigative tools," Officer Matthews said.

Organizer Chad Walker said the National Avenue community wanted to make sure they could thank those who responded to El Cid.

"Every single person that arrived on scene that day, they went to work. They did their job and they protected Lexington while we quite literally were asleep. So they handled it all with absolute professionalism and I can't say any greater compliment than those guys are just wonderful to work with," Walker said.

"Those guys do their job every day and don't ever ask for anything in return, but we're going to remind them how much they mean to us down here," Walker said.

Matthews said she's grateful for the recognition but was just doing her job.

"I wanted to help people. I wanted to make a difference and be there on their worst day and their best day. I just wanted to help," Matthews said.

The case remains open with no arrests made.

The El Cid Restaurant has since closed after facing eviction.