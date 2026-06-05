Malia Croley returns home to Lexington after life-saving heart transplant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Malia Croley is back home in Lexington after 355 days away — a journey that included a life-saving heart transplant and a stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

Her mother, Jerrica Croley, said the moment she told Malia they were finally going home was one she will never forget.

"When I told her we were going home, she said, 'Mommy, I don't believe it,'" Jerrica recalled.

The reaction continued even as Jerrica began packing.

"I was packing and she was like, 'What are you packing for?' And I'm like, 'To go home.' She's like 'Nope, I don't believe you,'" said Jerrica.

Malia received her new heart three months ago after battling cardiomyopathy. The transformation since then has been dramatic.

"She flipped. She went from being connected to wires to... this girl runs around like a six year old," Jerrica said. "It's surreal honestly."

When LEX News first spoke with Jerrica last July early into Malia's stay at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, she described her relationship with her daughter this way:

"Me and my daughter, we do everything together. We're connected at the hip," she said.

Throughout the ordeal, Jerrica leaned heavily on her sister, Jameshia, with whom she co-owns Never Too Much Creamery in Lexington.

"This year was like, 'I need you,'" Jameshia said.

Jameshia reflected on what the year apart meant for both of them.

"This year apart was like, it wasn't torture, 'cuz it was a blessing. It was hard," Jameshia said.

Jerrica also found support through the community, following messages on Malia's Faith Over Fear social media page during sleepless nights.

"There were days when I [stressed] about her not being able to come home to her house, but with the support of the community, it's the reason why were home," Jerrica said.

Malia is now set to return to school in Lexington next fall and is also planning to get involved in gymnastics.