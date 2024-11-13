New intersection plans for Rogers Road and U.S. 27 set to be released Monday at town hall in Garrard County

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Town Hall meeting on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. will show the public some drawings from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. This will be at Pete's Diner and address new intersection plans for Old Lexington Road East and Rogers Road.

The intersection of U.S. 27 and Rogers is an area of ongoing concern, and LEX18 is following through as Magistrate Glendan Barker works closely with KYTC.

Via phone Tuesday morning, Barker said KYTC has been transparent through the process and federal funding is in place to reconstruct the intersection in the amount of $2.6 million.

Barker, third district magistrate in Northern Garrard County, said KYTC looked into making the area safer after a crash involving an ambulance and a tractor-trailer killed two people on April 1.

"April first that happened, and by April 23 they already had a preliminary drawing, and they were already seeking funding from the federal government," Barker noted.

When a motorcyclist died in that area after being hit by a truck on July 15, Barker said the state was in talks with engineers seeking federal funds to reconstruct that spot.

"We all have our opinions and what we think will work and what won't, but the main thing is it being done right because this is a lot of money and a lot of time being spent, and it's going to have to be something that's done right," Barker added.

Shortly after neighbors voiced their safety concerns to us when our story on this area aired nearly four months ago, Barker asked KYTC for help, and a digital speed limit sign was installed.

"I just wish people would realize that that is such a dangerous intersection, and there are so many ways you can have an accident, real quickly," Barker said.

As Barker awaits word on the start of construction, Barker sends a message about patience, as well.

"I just hope people are cautious and slow down and take their time to be aware of what's going on," Barker noted.

KYTC has been invited to the Town Hall as the 200-page document of their final drawings for the intersection is in the works to be released soon.