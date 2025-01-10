Pearl Interactive employees want answers about paychecks

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 8) — You may remember back in December LEX 18 spoke with employees from Pearl Interactive Network about how they hadn't gotten paid in more than a month. Now, more employees reached out this payday saying they didn't get their checks as expected.

One employee, Elijah Manning, shares, "They never really explained why it was an ongoing issue. They always state that it's something to do with payroll."

Manning has worked at Pearl since October. He says with his bank he usually gets his paycheck a few days early and knew something was wrong when it wasn't in his account on Wednesday. But this isn't the first time this has happened to him. He was one of the employees missing a paycheck in December.

"You set things up for when you're gonna be paid or that's how you budget, or that's how a lot of people budget myself included,” says Manning.

LEX 18 has been following this story for about a month and Friday Pearl Interactive employees reached out saying they were expecting their checks at a certain time and didn't get them. The employees say getting those checks at a certain time is important for planning for themselves and for their families.

Another employee, Robert King, says, "I had a car payment due that I already had to push back because of the change in the pay dates. It got to the point where there has been a repo out on my car for three days and the only reason they didn't come out and get it is because of the snow."

King also says his rent is five days past due. He has a wife and two small children and says not getting paid on time is a struggle.

"It is impacting everybody. I mean there's a lot of people with kids, a lot of people that can’t get to work, there's a lot of people that can’t keep food in the house,” says King.

These employees explained Pearl recently changed its pay schedule from bi-weekly to semi-monthly. They say Pearl is also now using the third-party provider ADP. I reached out to Pearl's leadership and haven't heard back. These employees say they just want answers and results.

King says, "We don't want to leave. We have done everything we can to stick it out. But at this point I think that they're on the verge of losing a lot of good people."

