Police continue to investigate Saturday night shooting on North Limestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in downtown Lexington. Police haven't made any arrests in the case and that brings the number of homicides this year to 18.

So far, eleven of those cases have resulted in an arrest. The shooting on North Limestone on Nov. 16 around 9 p.m. closed roadways from Rosemary Avenue to areas around New Circle Road.

One person who lives in the area described the moment shots rang out: "We heard gunshots going boom boom boom boom boom."

On scene, crews told us about visible bullet holes in the window of a building. One was in the upper level of a church. Also in the area, there was shattered glass at an event and reception facility.

The person we spoke with who did not want to be shown on camera described the chaos: "I saw two people laying in the parking lot across the street and one of the ladies was hollering, 'somebody save my baby, somebody call the police, please.'"

According to Lexington Police, one person was treated at the scene for a minor injury. Police found one man shot and after he was aken to the hospital, he died from his injuries.

"That's somebody that lost a family member," Kenneth Payne said.

Payne, crisis response coordinator for One Lexington, is part of a group that will intervene, providing resources for families and victims, and it doesn't stop there.

"Even on the side of some that may be causing violence, we're there with their families to see how we can help them, but it's...how can we get ahead of this," Payne noted.

Preventative measures from One Lexington have been adjusted through One Lexington's strategic plan. Initially, they addressed gun violence among youth and young adults ages 13 to 29. Now it's 10 to 29.

If you'd like to learn more about "One Lexington's" resources, read through their strategic plan, or request help from their crisis response team, log onto

lexingtonky.gov/one-lexington.