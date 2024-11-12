Robertson County murder victim's family speaks out after not-guilty plea

ROBERTSON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — New details have emerged in the murder case of a Robertson County Woman, and her daughter, who's indicted on murder charges, pleaded not guilty in court today.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle was in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, covering all the details in this disturbing case as "We Follow Through."

It's been a heavy month for the family of Trudy Fields, who was tragically murdered on Oct. 9 in Robertson County. Her daughter, 32-year-old Torilena Fields, was arrested on several charges:



Murder

Abuse of a corpse

Tampering with physical evidence

Torturing a dog with serious physical injury

Obstructing governmental operation

According to the indictment, Torilena "shot Trudy in the head and stabbed her multiple times." The indictment states she proceeded to mutilate her body by "decapitating, dismembering and eviscerating" it along with "placing her head, hands, feet and forearms in a pot in the oven and charring them."

Torilena also tortured and killed a dog.

"It's hard, but I got lots of family support. I just want this to be over with and I want to know what happened and i want us to go on with the rest of our lives," said Todd Brock, Trudy Fields' brother. "I didn't- I just thought she was a normal person. Totally thought she was normal you know. I couldn't picture seeing her do this you know, but she's been caught red handed, so that's where I figure she's at."

Torilena appeared in court today via Zoom, where she was reappointed to Laura Fitzer with the Cynthiana Public Defenders office. Fitzer will work alongside Chris Tracy, the regional manager of the Cynthiana Public Defenders office. Fitzer filed a not-guilty plea on her behalf. Motions for financial and medical records were also filed ahead of her next court appearance.

"We're doing a lot of investigation and that we're just really ready to take all of the information that we can to represent her to the best of our ability. And really just tell her story, that's the biggest thing," said Fitzer.

Several members of Trudy's family were in court today, seeing Torilena for the first time since before her arrest.

WLEX

"She didn't seem different to me. Her mind didn't seem like she was screwed up or you know she was very alert, paid attention to the judge. So I don't think there's anything wrong with her," Todd Brock, Trudy's brother, recalls.

"I guess I was expecting it to be worse. To where she wasn't coherent of things. I was hoping that she wasn't with it. She definitely looked much more normal than she did in the mugshot and stuff," said Olivia Brock, Trudy's niece.

Olivia says seeing Torilena was like watching another person die essentially. "I feel like looking at her- I don't know maybe it's just my thoughts or whatever. I feel like she's aware of what she's done. I don't know, I don't know."

"So whatever happens, happens. I mean it's out of my hands. I just want to see peace and justice for my sister and whatever comes of this comes of it but yeah that's all I got to say," said Todd.

Torilena is scheduled to appear back in court at 9 a.m. on March 10 in Robertson County. We will cover this case through to a resolution.