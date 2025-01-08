Timeline of deadly London police shooting

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Dec. 23, around 11:54 p.m., surveillance video showed London Police arriving at the home of Doug Harless attempting to serve a search warrant.

According to an affidavit for the warrant, officers knocked on the front door, announcing themselves. It goes on to say that officers made entry through the front door and found Harless armed with a gun. That's when an officer fired multiple rounds, fatally hitting Harless.

Laurel County Dispatch audio appears to confirm that police were supposed to be serving a search warrant to 489 Vanzant. The affidavit details that London Police arrived at 511 Vanzant Road, Harless' home, with a search warrant for stolen lawn equipment.

Just hours before the shooting, 49-year-old Hobert or Hobie Buttery was arrested by Manchester Police and charged with theft. According to his arrest citation, Buttery stole lawn equipment from the property of Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield.

The citation says camera footage led officials to Buttery, who admitted taking a heater and weedeater. Police say Buttery also admitted that he planned to take the weedeater to a home in Lily. Buttery denies that claim.

Last week, he agreed to a sit-down interview with LEX 18 at the Laurel County Correctional Center. Buttery used to live on Vanzant Road and says he knew Doug Harless. He told us police had no reason to be at his home.

"It should have never made it to this. a stolen weed eater should not lead to a man getting killed," said Buttery. "I don't care where you're at or what's going on, that should not happen."

LEX 18 has filed multiple open records requests in connection to the deadly shooting, including asking for that search warrant filed by London Police.