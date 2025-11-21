Wolfe County vice mayor opposes water bill hike amid ongoing quality issues

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campton Vice Mayor Jake Denniston is pushing back against a proposed water rate increase, arguing the city shouldn't raise prices while residents still can't drink their tap water.

"If you can't drink, it don't raise it," Denniston said about the water bill increase on the agenda for the next city council meeting.

The water quality problems in Wolfe County have persisted for months, with no significant improvement since December.

"A lot of people are upset with raising water bills and rightfully so, the water's not drinkable for many people," Denniston said.

Reports of discolored water are coming from a significant portion of the Wolfe County community, according to Denniston. The most affected areas include Pine Ridge, Rogers and Hazelgreen.

"Some of the churches for example are doing baptisms in brown water," Denniston said.

Despite receiving $6 million in state and federal funding for water infrastructure improvements, the city has not addressed what Denniston believes is a key solution.

"There haven't really been any strong talks about a clarifier," he said.

Denniston argues that installing a water clarifier at the treatment facility would prevent iron and manganese from reaching residents' homes.

"The iron and manganese wouldn't be making it out into these lines carrying into people's houses and discoloring their water," he said.

Until the water quality issues are resolved, Denniston believes any rate increase should be postponed.

"You don't raise prices on someone when you haven't fixed the problem," he said.

The city council will discuss the potential water rate increase during their meeting on January 6.

