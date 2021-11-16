A big warm up before another crash

Temperatures have warmed nicely thanks to a new southerly wind flow in the region. We are running near 25 degrees warmer than just 24 hours ago and it certainly feels like it outside. Sunshine has also been a nice change of pace today with only cirrus streaming in. Rain holds off for another day as we wait on the next cold front.

Wednesday will go by with temperatures getting even warmer. We will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs thanks to the continued southerly wind flow. Warm air this late in the season is an identifier of an impending cold front; this one, arriving Thursday. Showers will start very early in the morning for Ohio River counties near Louisville, and will reach the Bluegrass counties by morning rush. Showers will continue to push east reaching the eastern and southeastern KY counties in the early and middle afternoon. This is a relatively thin line of rain so it will only be a few hours of activity at most.

Once the rain wraps up, the clouds will thin and disappear, and the cold air will slide in. Temperatures will plummet going into the end of the week, where the 70s become the 40s again. The good news, is that we get sunshine going into the weekend.