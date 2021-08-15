A break in the action…for now

Starting late this morning showers and storms will make a return. The trough of low pressure over the region will keep storms firing with heavy rain and abundant lightning. Some strong wind gusts are possible with each cluster, but the big threat again today will be excessive rainfall that could lead to localized flooding or flash flooding. Unfortunately, these storms are not being carried quickly, so they have the potential to drop several inches of rain in just a few hours. If you get caught under one of these cells later today, you can expect a reduction in visibility and the potential for high water in a short amount of time.

If you are already in a flood-prone area and water is high, consider seeking higher ground if one of these thunderstorms rolls overhead. Due to the heavy rain recently, most creeks, streams, and rivers are running high, so it will not take long for water levels to rise under a heavy rain shower. What makes this worse is the potential for rain every day through the week. This wave of low pressure sits over us today and tomorrow, exiting slowly on Tuesday. There may be enough high pressure to calm things down a bit Tuesday, but as of now it’s not promising.

The remnants of Fred will swing through our southeastern counties around the middle of the week, adding further rain totals to these areas. Then, a couple of large cold fronts move through the region late week and over the weekend. Needless to say, it will be a week that everyone needs to keep an eye out for high water. The flash flooding and areal flooding risk will be heightened for a while.