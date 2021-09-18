A few showers over the weekend

It’s another weekend and things are looking pretty good. Sure, they may not seem as nice as the last few, but we will get through most of the weekend with only small rain chances. As of this morning, showers have been showing in the southern and Lakes region counties. Light to moderate, scattered showers as a cold front passes us by.

A cold front is responsible for a few showers this morning. This front will not change temperatures all that much but will keep clouds in place for most of the day. As we get some heating in the early afternoon, there will be enough mixing for more sunshine, but expect it to be a party to mostly cloudy day. For the Cats game, I’d say it’s only a small chance for showers. Temperatures will be quite warm for the noon kickoff, running in the mid-80s and will stay there all game. Showers and thunderstorms will be around for a while. We have the front today, a low after that, and then a big storm system moving in by midweek. Rain chances will skyrocket Tuesday and Wednesday as the low dives south into Kentucky before moving back north again.

During and after this event, you’ll feel a big rush of fall air move in. Temperatures drop into the 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 40s. Fall is on the way and will be here in a big way late-week. We’ll start to warm again for next weekend with rain chances moving back up.

