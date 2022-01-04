A little warmth before the late week crash

Sunny skies over the region can be attributed to the high pressure that has strengthened over the Eastern U.S. That high pressure has moved east of the state, which has shifted our winds out of the south. This change has helped up begin the thawing process from the bitter temperatures sustained yesterday from the late-weekend cold front. Temperatures will warm into the mid-40s this afternoon which is a good bit warmer than where we ended the day yesterday. This warmup will last into the middle of the week out ahead of another cold front diving south through the day. The front is not expected to cross Kentucky until later in the evening, and when it comes through it will be dry. The only real change to the forecast for Wednesday will be an uptick in cloud coverage with a slightly stronger southwesterly wind. This should put our afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s for Wednesday.

Thursday, things get interesting. After the late-day front on Wednesday, temperatures will have a chance to cool overnight right ahead of the next precipitation-maker on Thursday. This means that as the next low moves near Kentucky, temperatures will already have cooled to near or below freezing. That, along with the position of the low, will bring what should be our first accumulating snowfall for those who have not had it yet (including the Bluegrass). Timing looks to be through most of the day Thursday.

Amounts are still being worked out, but the percentage of snow greater than 1” is running high with this one. Definitely a system to keep an eye on. After the snow, the temperatures are going to remain well below freezing through the end of the week.