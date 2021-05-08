A mostly nice Saturday

This morning is starting off on a relatively quiet note. Skies are clearing behind a cold front that brough showers into the forecast area later in the day Friday. Now, we’re left with a slight cool down. The high-pressure overhead will clear the skies for most through the day. Changes occur later this afternoon and evening.

Showers have exited the forecast area in enough time to allow Saturday to remain mostly nice. It was a cold front that moved through, so temperatures will take a slight hit. You can expect a chilly morning with lows mostly in the 40s. Some of our northern counties have dipped into the mid-30s prompting a FROST ADVISORY. As the sun rises and begins the warming period, clouds will be scarce. Mostly sunny skies for most today, save for the western fringe of the forecast area.

The cold front that passed was connected to a warm front that will lift through the latter part of today. That will eventually increase cloud coverage and rain chances. That change occurs in the late afternoon and evening and spreads east overnight. Sunday will feature more rain and storm activity, mostly in the afternoon and evening. A line of thunderstorms will reach the Bluegrass around noon and spread into eastern counties by the mid-afternoon. Behind that line will be isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Some of these could produce heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Showers will wrap up with the cold front on Monday and cooler air will work in keeping us mostly below normal for another week.

