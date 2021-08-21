A nice summer weekend

We’ll call this a typical summer weekend with nice conditions. Sunshine will be abundant today with decorator cumulus popping up through the afternoon. The chance for any of them to become rain showers or storms is pretty low. We can thank a region of high pressure to the east for the nice weather stretch. It is also that high pressure to the east sending winds out of the south, delivering heat and humidity. Still, nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, we’re only a degree above our normal high for today.

We will continue to climb each afternoon through early week and eventually settle in the 90s for a few days, signaling summer hanging on. Rain chances remain low all the way through the middle of the week with afternoon, pop-up storm activity returning Thursday and lasting into next weekend.