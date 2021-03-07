A normal early-March Sunday

Mostly clear skies overhead this morning except for one little wave moving through the eastern Kentucky Counties. A small wave of lake-effect snow is dropping some flakes as you head east, and roads may be slippery because of it. Otherwise, we’re dry and mostly clear as we watch the sun come up.Main:

Thanks to continued high pressure and a blocking ridge, we remain dry for the short-term. The only hiccup is a small batch of lake effect that has made it all the way from Lake Michigan emptying snow flurries or light snow showers down the Tug Fork this morning. Don’t expect much for accumulation, but roads may get a little slippery at times. Otherwise, it’s a mostly clear start to your Sunday with skies remaining clear through the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, but the northerly wind will keep us near, but below normal. That will be a thing of the past as we move into the early part of the work week. Temperatures will go up from here getting 5-10 and eventually 15 degrees above normal. Clouds will increase ahead of the next rain maker, but that will be a slow change. Monday through Wednesday will be very nice days will very little rain. Showers begin in the afternoon and overnight Thursday into Friday. They will continue into Saturday. Temperatures will cool again but remain above normal going into next week.