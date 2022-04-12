A noticeable break before the next round

Widespread showers have left the forecast area as we move into the “break” between storms. The warm front has already lifted with the next low and with that, temperatures have warmed nicely today. Despite abundant cloud coverage, we’ve warmed into the 70s for this afternoon. Breezy winds out of the southwest is the culprit.

As we continue through the rest of Tuesday, Temperatures remain mild, and showers will be around, but isolated to scattered at best. The break from the active weather continues through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. By the mid-to-late morning hours, showers will return, scattered to widespread. These scattered showers will continue through the day, but this will pale in comparison to the line of storms slated for the evening hours.

Strong storms in a line will slide through the forecast area starting late Wednesday evening and lasting overnight into Thursday. Storms will push east and continue to break down and lose intensity through Thursday morning leaving the state around 9:00 am Thursday.

This line of storms will still have leftover energy from the day Wednesday, meaning some could push severe limits. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with the squall line. Large hail and brief spin-up tornadoes are possible, but the threat is low. Other threats are the usual thunderstorm fare of heavy downpours and abundant lightning. Some flash flooding is possible but is not expected to be a major threat with this system.

After the line leaves Kentucky. Thursday will run cooler, but still normal for mid-April. The added sunshine will make for a nice rest of the day.