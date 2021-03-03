A really nice afternoon

A clear and cold morning start for your Wednesday. Temperatures have fallen back down into the 20s for most. Some areas are running cooler than 24 hours ago by 5-10 degrees. Some patchy morning freezing fog is possible, but due to dry air in place, it will mostly be confined to river valleys and gorges.

We’re in for a treat today as sunshine continues across the Commonwealth. What makes today different will be the south-westerly wind flow ramping between 10 and 15 mph today. This will guarantee us a high temperature in the upper 50s with southern counties reaching 60 degrees. Dry air in place will keep clouds from developing all day, save for a few cirrus passing high above us. Looking ahead, a small cloud increase through Thursday morning is expected. This will be the only real visual evidence that a front is passing us. The dry cold front will transport a batch of cooler air bringing our highs back down to a normal low to middle 50s for Thursday. A cut-off low is passing us as we wrap up the work week. This low will stay far enough south that the rain stays away, but it will be instrumental in keeping temperatures below normal for both Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Afterwards, dry weather continues into next week with temperatures on the rebound.