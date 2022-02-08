A small bit of activity late Wednesday

It’s been a beautiful day Tuesday with the abundant sunshine and temperatures warming nicely in the afternoon. We started out on the cold side, and it took a while for temperatures to warm. Once that wind picked up out of the south, temperatures warmed from near and below freezing to the 40s in a matter of hours.

Focusing on the middle of the week, a weak disturbance will try to bring a few round of light rain to us. This weak front will be passing through the day Wednesday bringing more clouds than anything. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the southwest and that will help to warm us up into the low and middle 50s for the forecast area. This warm up will help to keep whatever precipitation falls, to reach the ground as rain. It will not be a lot of rain. In fact, if you get anything it will be drizzle or even a light sprinkle. Projected rain amounts will fall in the “trace” category for most with only a few spots measuring in the hundredths of an inch. So, if you’re hoping for a natural wash to get that salt and grime off your car, you’ll be waiting a while longer.

Timing on the showers will be in the evening and overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Activity will wind down in the early morning hours of Thursday. We will cool briefly after the front, back into the 40s Thursday. Then another warm up on Friday ahead of the next (stronger) front that will bring a little more precipitation our way over the weekend.