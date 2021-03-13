A (somewhat) active weekend

We’re starting with a mostly quiet morning as the bulk of the rain still sits to our southwest. A few passing showers are all we must deal with today, and that will mainly be in our southern counties. The rest of us get to see some sunshine trying to mix in before the better rain chances arrive the next few days. Temperatures are running chilly to mild with the upper 40s and low 50s for most; a 5-10 degree drop from 24 hours ago.

After an active end to the work week with light to moderate rain showers, we have entered a holding pattern, waiting for the next batch of rain to arrive. Things are mostly quiet around the MaxTrack, excluding a few showers showing in our southern counties early this morning. This is what’s leftover from the stalled front that brought all the rain yesterday. Now we can dry out a bit before getting the next wave.

Your Saturday will consist of a mix of sun and clouds, depending on your location. More sun will be available in Northern Kentucky, with thicker clouds south. Rain showers will pass in some of the Lakes Region this afternoon and evening but will not drop much. The bulk of the rain stays in Middle Tennessee. Sunday looks more promising for rain chances as the warm front bubbles north a little more. This will bring a line of light to moderate rain through mostly the afternoon and evening. The main show will be Monday as the combination of the warm and cold front arrive in Kentucky. This increase in instability will fuel thunderstorms across the region for Monday morning and afternoon. Rain totals between now and Tuesday look to run collectively between a trace amount and 0.75." Of course, localized amounts under stronger thunderstorms will likely get more.

Tuesday will be our break in the action as the low passes. The strong southerly winds will ramp temperatures back up into the 60s. It will be a short-lived break as the next low passes midweek bringing another round of rain Wednesday and Thursday before settling down for next weekend.

