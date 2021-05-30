We’re already seeing some positives out there as the sunshine is spreading under the cloud deck above. Some clouds are showing signs of breaking, but we’re still expecting mostly cloudy for your Sunday. Temperatures are starting a little warmer or a little cooler, depending on the cloud situation. Fog and low-lying clouds are very hard to find this morning.

Yesterday was just plain meh for Kentucky. Clouds, drizzle, wind, and temperatures well below normal. I don’t mind one bit if we put this one behind us and never think of it again. While today promises some change, it will not be by much. Though there are some positives. Clouds will still be around but breaking allowing more sunshine through. It won’t be much, but it’s a step in the right direction. Temperatures will jump nearly 15 degrees between yesterday and today. This is great, except that we’ll still be 15 degrees shy of normal. Still, it’s a step in the right direction. Rain chances remain low, there could still be a stray drizzle shower, but the coverage will be much less compared to yesterday. Not the best, but a step in the right…you get the drill.

So, let’s turn our attention to Memorial Day. Temperatures will warm closer to normal, only coming in shy by about 5 degrees. Sunshine will be more abundant, especially in the beginning of the day, and rain chances remain practically nil. So, Monday will be better for weather. Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 70s through the rest of the week as another storm system swings by and ramps up the thunderstorm chances.