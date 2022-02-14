A sweet warm up incoming

The sunshine has been a nice change of pace in the forecast for today. High pressure is building allowing for more sunshine across the forecast area. Once this ridge of high pressure shifts east of us, winds shift out of the south and our temperature has a chance to warm nicely. In addition to the southerly wind tomorrow, we enter the warm side of the next big storm system. This will boost our temperatures from the mid-30s today, past our seasonal normal (upper 40s) to the low 50s tomorrow. We keep going up in temperatures with breezy southwesterly winds on Wednesday and settle in the 60s. The cold front of the strong midweek storm will swing in Thursday, bringing widespread rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms. This front will deliver another brief batch of cold air bringing temperatures down by the end of the week.