A treat for Halloween

Other than a few drizzle showers leftover, things are pretty uneventful for the start of Halloween day. Clouds are abundant across the forecast area and will remain as such through the morning hours. Eventually, clouds will break, and a mixture of clouds and sunshine will finish the daylight hours.

For those trick-or-treaters tonight, temperatures will cool from near 60 degrees to the mid-50s during the event. A light jacket may be a go-to option, but mostly it’s a mild evening. The important part of the forecast is the fact that we remain dry.

High pressure will continue to clear clouds overnight and we get a mostly to partly sunny day on Monday. Clouds will increase ahead of the next front which will bring in a few showers late Monday and through the morning on Tuesday. This is the front that will bring cooler than normal temperatures for the middle and end of the week. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the 40s on Wednesday and not get above 50 until the weekend. Overnight lows will be getting down to freezing and hanging around there from Wednesday morning through the weekend. Protect any sensitive plants or vegetation starting Wednesday morning. Our first freeze warning is likely sometime this week. Rain will play a big role late week as another low digs in from the southwest on Thursday and Friday. Rain will be likely both days and with precipitation continuing overnight, there could be spots of rain/snow mix around. For now, the chance is minor, but we could be seeing a mixture of precipitation as temperatures near freezing on Friday morning. Spots that have the best chance for this will be high terrain southeast.