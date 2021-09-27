A very uneventful week in weather

Things are quiet again this afternoon with high pressure controlling the forecast. Sunny skies and a southerly wind flow have allowed temperatures to warm into the low 80s for most. Clouds will increase overnight thanks to a stalled-out series of fronts. That’s about as much action as we’ll see for a while. Try to limit your excitement. <insert roll eyes emoji>

We are in an incredibly uneventful pattern concerning weather. There is nothing happening. Even as a weak stalled front layers over the region tonight, the chance for rain showers remains just a smidge above nil. So, what do we talk about? Good question. I guess we can start with the extended forecast with temperatures. Right now, we sit with a slight breeze out of the south. That has allowed afternoon high temperatures to continue climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s across the forecast area. This is giving us a nice late-summer feeling. What’s nice about it, is we get the warmth of late summer with the low humidity of early fall. Dew point temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s which falls in the “comfortable” range.

As we continue through the week, temperatures will remain in the low 80s at first, and gradually cool back into the mid-to-upper 70s for the end of the week. As far as clouds and precipitation is concerned. Clouds increase overnight due to the stalled front layering over the area. The best chance for any shower activity will be with this increase. However, the dry air at the surface will limit any rain production. We’re back to abundant sunshine through the middle of the week and into end of the week. Partly cloudy skies are back over the coming weekend, but rain chance remain low. Bottom line, this is a really nice forecast.