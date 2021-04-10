Active Saturday

We remain active into the weekend after a really nice Friday. Showers are likely through the day today with the occasional thunderstorm embedded. As of now, we’re quiet. The MaxTrack 2.0 is picking up a few light showers out west of the forecast area, but nothing more. Otherwise, it’s a mild morning with temperatures running about 10-15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Most locations are still in the low 60s or upper 50s.

A cold front will be arriving through the afternoon today and with it will come a better shot at rain and thunderstorm activity. Showers will be scattered at first, becoming more widespread as we move through the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be scattered within, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds. We are under a marginal risk for severe storms (1 out of 5) meaning that an isolated severe storm is possible capable of producing damaging wind. The tornado threat is low for today, but rotational thunderstorms are possible. Activity winds down overnight as the front exits the region. Afterwards, we dip temperatures going into Sunday. The mid-60 will be the afternoon high Sunday before a rebound on Monday.

A second, mostly dry, cold front will arrive early in the week bringing cooler air for the region. This cold air mass will take the 70-degree highs on Monday, back down to the low 60s through the middle and end of the work week. Overnight lows will get chilly, mostly in the 40s. Most, if not all, temperatures around the state are expected to stay above freezing with this incoming batch. With the cooler air will come better looking weather, so we’ve got that going for us.

