Active weather again this week

A beautiful Sunday with warm afternoon temperatures was needed after the winter weather to begin the weekend. If only it could’ve lasted longer. Yet, we find ourselves in another active setup for the coming few days which will deliver several rounds of rain, storms, and wind.

Clouds increased overnight setting the stage for the rain to fall through the day today. So far, it’s been widespread but mostly light to moderate showers. A few embedded thunderstorms have been spotted, but that’s the extent of it so far. Within the storms, heavy rain and a few gusty winds are possible. If you’re not getting any of this, it’s abundant cloud coverage for you.

Today is the kickoff to a more robust series of showers and storms slated for the middle of the week. After morning rain and storms on Tuesday, we’ll dry up some before the cold front of storm number two arrives. During this time, temperatures will warm nicely into the 70s, despite cloudy skies. You can expect breezy conditions from time to time. Showers and storms really seem to get their act together again on Wednesday as widespread activity. A squall line, consisting of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms, will take shape for late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Timing on everything this week is subject to change. The best thing to prep for all of it is have the rain jackets and umbrellas handy at least through Thursday. Some good news in the forecast is that we remain mild through all of it. Temperatures top in the middle 70s before the cold front arrives. After it passes, we only drop into the low to middle 60s, which is about normal for mid-April.