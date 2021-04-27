Active weather begins Wednesday

Things remain nice outdoors with hazy sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures are running very close to the 80-degree mark with some locations surpassing it. This is early-summer warmth with low humidity making for a really nice outdoor weather day. The change toward active weather starts this evening.

Overnight, clouds increase as the lower pressure and moisture arrive. Showers are not expected overnight. A breeze and cloudy skies with mild temperatures is how we will transition into Wednesday. A few rain showers will pass through the morning, mostly in western counties. Thunderstorms have a chance to ramp up as we move into the afternoon. The axis of instability will remain to the west of us, but a few strong storms are still possible from the heat of the day.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will pass, mainly north of the Bluegrass Parkway. Heavy downpours, lightning, and a few strong wind gusts are possible. Moving into the day on Thursday, the line of rain and storms will be more centered over Kentucky. Therefore, the rain chance goes up, and we will have a better chance for strong thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather will still be minor, but strong wind gusts are still possible from time to time.

Rain and storms exit through the morning on Oaks Day with cooler air working in behind it. For those attending Oaks and Derby. The race portion of each day looks to remain dry, but temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees below normal in the mid-60s.

