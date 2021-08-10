Active weather hangs around

It’s been a morning and afternoon with rain and thunderstorm activity. The biggest highlight being the cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms that moved through Woodford, Fayette, Madison, and Clark Counties right after noon today. Most of that cluster has fallen apart with only remnants still around. More flare ups are possible as we continue with the heating of the day. Dissipation will occur overnight as we cool. Another wave of showers and storms can be expected Wednesday afternoon, especially as a complex of strong thunderstorms dives south and east touching the eastern Kentucky counties.

Thursday looks to remain on the quiet end of things before we ramp things back up with a cold front late week. Temperatures remain at or above normal outside of the cooling rains midweek. Temperatures cool over the weekend thanks to the late-week front. We’ll also get back to some sunshine late Saturday and into Sunday.