Active weather returns

It’s been a cloudy and breezy Tuesday as the weather pattern changes to active. Despite the cloud coverage, a breezy southeasterly wind has been responsible for a warm afternoon. Temperatures earned quickly into the upper 60s and low 70s across the state for the second day in a row. A few passing showers are seen on the MaxTrack, but not putting down much more than a faint drizzle from time to time.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, rain showers will have a slightly better chance to put something down. Overnight and through the day Wednesday, small isolated showers with primarily light rain will dot the radar as the cold front continues to move overhead. Only trace amounts of rain are expected. In reality, Wednesday will be a lot like today, just with a few more showers. Temperatures are expected to crest right around today’s high temperatures. Thursday is the real show, however. Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms can be expected, especially Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts are possible with some of the stronger storms. As of now, the SPC has us under a “marginal” risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon, meaning a few isolated damaging wind events are possible. Rain ends through the morning on Friday, opening up a dry forecast as we enter the weekend.

