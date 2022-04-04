Active weather taking shape

The obvious change between the end of the weekend and today has been the introduction of clouds back into the region. Clouds thickened up early this morning and have held tough through the entire day. Despite the clouds, temperatures are running mild with most locations reaching the middle 50s through the low to middle 60s. This is caused by a slightly breezy southerly wind.

Clouds will not be the only thing introduced the forecast moving forward. Later this evening, showers will become scattered across the forecast area. This band of light rain is a result of a cold front connected to a warm front of the next system. This next low will swing in more rain through the course of Tuesday. Widespread rain through the day Tuesday can be expected, including embedded moderate showers. We’ll get a small break from the rain (not the clouds) Wednesday morning, but another low will bring a cold front to the region in the afternoon. Wednesday afternoon will be filled with scattered rain and thunderstorms, some oh which will be pushing severe limits. After we get through Wednesday, temperatures cool, and we continue with active weather for the start of the weekend. It’ll be a busy week and an umbrella/rain jacket may be a daily wardrobe choice.