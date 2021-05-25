Activity begins Wednesday

Temperatures have been slowly, but steadily, climbing through the 80s this afternoon with spots expected to hit the low 90s before we start losing daytime heating. So bottom line, it’s just plain hot! Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above seasonal normal for late May. This heat wave will finally start to break as we move through the middle and end of the work week.

Your midweek forecast promises a little more activity as a front nears Kentucky. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures only falling to the middle 60s. Clouds will stick around through the morning Wednesday and thicken as we approach the afternoon. Rain chances will increase through the day on Wednesday with the bulk of the activity arriving in the afternoon. Still a few stray showers could move over the western Bluegrass in the late morning hours. Scattered rain and thunderstorms continue through the afternoon and will wrap up as we move into the evening.

Clouds will stick around overnight into Thursday and a few stray drizzle showers may develop in low-lying cloud coverage Thursday morning. Isolated pop-up t-showers are possible in the afternoon on Thursday. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives with a late-week cold front. Heavy rain and strong wind will be contenders when the line arrives. Afterwards, cooler, and drier air will move in for Memorial Day Weekend.

