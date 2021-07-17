Activity continues this weekend

We’re starting the weekend on a mostly quiet note around the forecast area, with one exception. A slow-moving line of rain and a few storms has been working across the western Bluegrass. Temperatures are mild and the humidity levels are still up. Otherwise, it’s a cloudy morning as the cold front passes today.

A break in the seemingly endless rain pattern takes shape over the week upcoming, but before we get to that, another couple of days with rain and thunderstorms. A cold front is passing today and doing so with no hurry at all. Showers have been slow-moving and where heavy rain has fallen, some flooding has been an issues, especially in Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana. This line of showers will continue to push east, and when we finally get some heating today, storms will have a chance to flare up along the boundary.

Another dose of scattered rain and heavy thunderstorms can be expected. This time, more in the southern and eastern counties. That line will eventually slide southeast as we close out the daylight hours. Other than this morning hit, the Bluegrass will be mostly free of activity. Sunday, the slow-moving front will flare up a few more showers and storms, especially in the southern parts of the state. Higher pressure moves in and clears us out for a few days.