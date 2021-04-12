Adding showers towards midweek

Temperatures started cool this morning but had a nice rebound this afternoon. Temperatures have warmed nicely into the low 60s for most with some spots in Southern Kentucky reaching the low 70s. So, mild and partly sunny is how we’ll end the day.

Things turn a little more active through the coming days with rain showers coming off a low moving in from the southwest. We’ll get an increase in clouds overnight for some, others remain mostly clear. In the late morning hours, the showers will be arriving from the west. Scattered and light to moderate. Counties most affected will be those south of the Bluegrass and Mountain Parkways. Northern Kentucky will be mostly spared from the rain but will still get clouds. In the evening hours of Tuesday, rain will end, and clouds will erode briefly.

A second wave of moisture and rain showers will arrive Wednesday morning and last into the afternoon as a cold front crosses the forecast area. Due to the light and scattered nature of most showers expected, rain amounts will be minimal. Most locations will end with less than 0.25” for both events. We’ll get a couple of nice, but cool days at the end of the week before more active weather over the coming weekend.

