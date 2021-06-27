Adding storms to the mix

Things are starting off quiet with mostly sunny skies. Another “non-change” item is the warmer than average morning temperatures and the wind that’s causing them. Wind continues to gust out of the south transporting warm and humid air into the region. You felt it yesterday, and you’ll feel it for a while. Something that will change is the addition of showers/storms on the MaxTrack later today.

We transition into more of an active patter that will last the entire work week and even bleed into 4th of July weekend. High pressure is breaking allowing more clouds to build over the course of the daytime hours. Moisture and instability will play a role in producing rain and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening moving forward. Today, we’re faced with mostly isolated activity. The axis of energy still looks to remain in the southeastern counties, which is where the bulk of the storms will reside. Still, some may form over the Lakes Region and some of Eastern Kentucky. These are expected to remain sub-severe in intensity, only bringing heavy rain, lightning, and a few strong wind gusts. Lower pressure across the entire state starting tomorrow will allow storms to develop in any random location, and not be confined to a certain sub-region.

While the storms are expected to remain mostly isolated, there will be plenty forming each afternoon, so the chances for rain and thunderstorms will go up for most of the week. The end of the week is when the frontal boundary finally crosses the state. Both Friday and Saturday are looking like more of a widespread rain event, but cooler and drier air will be delivered just in time for July 4th.