An interesting Monday forecast

This evening has been more on the gloomy side with abundant cloud coverage and cold air in place. Still, despite the clouds, we have warmed up 5-10 degrees from yesterday thanks to a breezy southwesterly wind. Even with this warmup, we did see some flakes falling in northern and northeastern Kentucky and even a few reports of sleet were noticed.

As we move into the work week, the second storm in sequence will arrive. Monday will actually include an interesting forecast thanks to the timing of the fronts between the two systems. Tonight’s cold front will deliver a blast of cool air for Monday morning which will drop our lows back into the upper teens. With a little bit of wind, wind chill values will dip into the mid-teens. The afternoon, however, will run warmer because we enter the warm side of storm #2. This will rapidly increase temperatures into the low 40s for the afternoon, which is normal for this time of the season.

Eventually, the second cold front will try to deliver some precipitation later in the day Monday. This line of showers will affect mainly northern Kentucky and will consist mostly of rain showers. However, some snow could be mixed in with this line of showers. Still, this is a non-event for us except for slippery roads the further north you travel.

The middle of the work week will dry out and bring back the sunshine, but it comes with a bitter feeling with temperatures going below freezing starting Tuesday evening, and not resurfacing until Thursday afternoon. Prep with warm clothing for midweek.