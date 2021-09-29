Another nice day please

Blocking high pressure is responsible for the stagnant weather pattern we currently sit in. Rain has been non-existent, and we’ve been dealt a sunny and warm hand. If we’re going to be stuck in a stagnant pattern, at least it comes with nice weather. Still, some rain would be nice to give the plants and grass a drink. All models are pointing to that happening within the 8-day. For now, plan on warm and sunny to wrap up the work week.

Temperatures will cool some, but not much keeping the highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Showers are looking more likely on Saturday, but it’s a late day event with most being scattered and light. Still, if you’re planning to be out and about this weekend, an umbrella or light rain jacket would be a good idea. Thanks to the front speeding up, Sunday is looking more likely for rain and thunderstorms. This will continue into Monday and wrap up into Tuesday. Showers will end, and temperatures will run cooler, and back below normal.

