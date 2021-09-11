Another nice Saturday

Things are still looking up for the weekend weather forecast with abundant sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures thanks to high pressure. Current temperatures are in the 50s for most locations in the forecast region. A few fringe spots are still in the 60s. After the sun rises, things will be looking and feeling good.

If heading out to the Cats game this evening, you’re in for another treat. The tailgating crowd will get to enjoy a warm afternoon with temperature peaking in the low 80s, which is right on track with normal. A few cumulus will build with the afternoon heat, but no shower activity is expected. Game time will feature temperatures cooling through the 70s and clouds dissipating. Perfect weather for the second home game of the season.

Getting through the early part of the week will feature similar conditions. Skies remain mostly clear and temperatures warm back above normal. Clouds increase more as the week moves along as high pressure breaks down and a low grows closer. Small chances for showers will be present from midweek through the end of the week.