Another summer day

Clear skies overhead thanks to abundant high pressure in the region. This will allow a quick heat up through the morning and afternoon for high temperatures to move above average today. Expect high temperatures somewhere in the upper 80s or low 90s this afternoon. Hit the water for a cool down and stay hydrated. Temperatures will stay near or above 90 degrees through the remainder of the week. Have ways to cool down if feeling the stress of the heat outdoors.

There will be very little chance for rain the next few days as well. Next best shot comes Friday, as isolated pop-up storms. The next best chance after that will be into the weekend. Hurricane Henri is still churning in the Atlantic and will make a landfall sometime this afternoon. The track has shifted east a bit, bringing the strongest wind and heaviest rain to Rhode Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Island. Several inches of rainfall is expected as the storm puts on the Brakes over the Capital Region of New York and then makes a right turn back out into the Atlantic.