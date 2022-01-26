At least it looks nice outside

If you don’t leave the warmth of wherever you are today, you can open the windows and enjoy the sunshine from indoors. It is a bitter cold Wednesday, thanks to the early-week cold front and temperatures are suffering because of it. We’re down 10-15 degrees from yesterday putting most of us in the middle to upper 20s for highs today.

This ridge of high pressure is responsible for the abundant sunshine, but the center of the high remains to the west of Kentucky today. That keeps the wind direction out of the north and the cold air continuing to flow in. This wind direction will change to a southerly flow through the overnight and early morning hours of Thursday. This comes as high pressure slides east of the state and we get closer to the next cold front. Thursday morning will start almost as cold as we did today, and wind chills have a chance to drop to near zero. Some good news is wind looks to remain light, so wind chills will be a minor player. Winds out of the south will warm us up rapidly through the afternoon tomorrow and put us closer to 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Clouds will move in quickly out ahead of the next cold front as moisture increases in the atmosphere. Some light snow may cross the Ohio late Thursday, but the majority of the snow event will be through the day Friday. Friday morning for the Bluegrass and northeast counties, and Friday afternoon for the Lakes, East, and Southeast regions. Right now, the snow amounts look to remain in the “nuisance” category (meaning a minor event), but roads will still get slippery through the day Friday. Snow wraps up through the morning Saturday and we get back to sunshine with cold air over the weekend.