Back to sunny skies

The cold front has passed, and the rain has gone with it. Showers and storms overnight were strong at times dropping heavy rain and bringing in a few gusty winds. Now, clouds are clearing as high pressure builds in. The rest of today and tomorrow are looking and feeling great!

Though we enter a small inactive pattern, we are still looking at unsettled weather for the week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature the next low in progression bringing up the storm chance for midweek. Scattered rain and thunderstorms can be expected.

Temperatures have cooled behind the front back to normal standards for mid-May. We will warm midweek back to summer standards. Active weather will move us into the end of the work week and through the weekend.