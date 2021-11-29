Back up above normal for a few days

Skies are blue on this chilly start to the work week. Nice conditions in place thanks to building high pressure. We’ll take a break from the precipitation for a couple of days, despite a weak system rolling in overnight. Mornings are digging themselves out of the previous freezing temperatures and back on top of 32 degrees for a while.

We’re working with nice weather to kick off the work week. Skies are blue thanks to high pressure moving in. Temperatures are running on the cool side with highs expected in the 40s this afternoon. This is about 5-15 degrees back from yesterday thanks to the weekend front. A small clipper will slide in overnight but will not have much to work with. Showers will be sprinkles if we get anything and they will be confined to the I-64 corridor and north. Temperatures will warm up for midweek, despite this system. We will get back into the low to middle 50s and low 60s for midweek as wind shifts out of the south for several days.

We will get a better chance for showers on Wednesday. Showers are expected through the midsection of Wednesday and with temperatures well above freezing, it will be an all-rain event. Amounts will be minimal, but its something to talk about. Calm weather brings us into the end of the week.